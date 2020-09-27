1/1
Suzanne Gendron Burkhalter
Suzanne Gendron Burkhalter
October 1947 - August 2020
Carlsbad
Suzanne was born in Massachusetts. She moved to California in the 1970s, where she married Scott Burkhalter. Their union lasted until his death in 2016. They had three children, Laurel, Sam and Catherine, two daughters-in-law, Michele and Jamie, and three grandchildren. Suzanne worked as a childcare provider most of her career. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Assistance League of North Coast (https://alnc.org/). Please share your memories of Suzanne at https://www.forevermissed.com/sgb/about

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
