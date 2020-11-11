Suzanne Harrison Emery
September 20, 1943 - October 11, 2020
Poway
Suzanne Harrison Emery, a longtime educator and civic volunteer of Poway, California, died of cancer on October 11, 2020. With her daughters, Krysty and Kathleen, and grandson, Nyack, by her side, a friend and Kumeyaay tribal elder sang Native American songs to carry her on her passage. She was 77.Following her death, her daughter Kathleen found many instances of the same quote throughout Suzanne's notes, attributed to Theodor Geisel: "Don't cry because it's over, be happy that it happened."Suzanne is survived by her children, Krysty M. Emery of Sacramento, California, and Kathleen S. Emery of San Diego; grandson, Nyack Emery; her best friend of 55 years, Mitzi Swift of Coronado, California; sister-in-law Joyce Cook of Aurora, Colorado; numerous cousins and her cat, Vegas, who will now live with Kathleen and her dog, Harrison. She joins her family at rest: her husband Robert "Bob" Cummins Emery, who passed in 2015, and brother Benjamin Harrison III in 2012.A small service in accordance with current pandemic restrictions will be held online and at the Community Church of Poway on Saturday, November 14, at 10:30 AM. There will be a live stream of the service available for mourners who may opt to attend from the safety of their home. You can get more information about the event here: https://pp.events/aj52Nx0v
A celebration of Suzanne's life will be planned when we can once again gather safely. She will be interred at Dearborn Memorial Park in Poway.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any of the following organizations that brought Suzanne so much joy:Community Church of Poway, Chapel Fund: Donations can be made online: https://www.ccpucc.org/electronic-donationKumeyaay
Community College: Donations are accepted by check made out to the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation with a note directing the funds to Kumeyaay Community College. Mailing Address: 1 Kwaaypaay Court, El Cajon, CA 92019Anza Borrego Desert Natural History Foundation: Donations can be made online: https://www.abdnha.org/donations2.htm