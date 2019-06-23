Suzanne Marie Kennedy August 11, 1937 - May 20, 2019 La Jolla Suzanne Marie Kennedy of La Jolla, passed away May 20, 2019 at the age of 81. Our dear mother was born Suzanne Marie Clabby to Arthur Clabby and Mae (Griffin) Clabby on August 11, 1937. She was born in Queen's Village and raised in an extended Irish-American clan in Long Island, New York. She spent idyllic holidays on the North Shore, being named May Queen as a teenager. Suzanne was one of the first female students at Saint John's University, where she graduated with a degree in education. There she met our father, Joseph F. Kennedy, and they were married in 1961. Children soon followed: Joe Jr., Jocelyn and Lauren. After several years in the Baltimore region teaching kindergarten and earning a master's degree in Early Childhood Education, she moved with her family to La Jolla in 1974, where she resided for the rest of her life. Suzanne was a long-serving administrator for UCSD Extension. Her passion was her faith she was a member of the UCSD Catholic Community, singing for many years with the choir. Suzanne treasured her long walks on her beloved Windansea Beach. She was a deeply spiritual, kind and modest woman. Her love was felt by many, and many more loved her back. She was funny, intelligent, open-minded and caring. She is survived by her three children and five grandchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Suzanne touched are invited to a funeral service and reception Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. UCSD Catholic Community at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall, San Diego, CA 92121. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary