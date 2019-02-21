Sydney B. Wexler August 10, 1924 - February 18, 2019 San Diego Sydney B. Wexler passed away peacefully in his sleep in San Diego, CA. He was born in Chicago, IL, to Ben and Celia Wexler. After the death of his father in 1932, Sydney, his brother Morrie, and sister Rae were raised by his mother and stepfather Abe Brodsky. During World War II, Sydney served as an infantryman in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded a Bronze Star. He attended law school at Northwestern University and went on to prominence as an attorney in a Chicago law practice with his brother. He married Cynthia Nagel in 1951 and had one son, David, in 1953. He was also extremely active in the Jewish community and served as President of Anshe Emet, one of the largest Jewish congregations in the U.S. Sydney retired in 1979 and moved to Sebastopol, CA, then to San Diego in 1992. Wherever he lived and worked, he touched the lives of many people in his wartime friendships, in his professional career, and in the Jewish communities of Chicago, Santa Rosa, and San Diego. He was beloved and respected by family and friends for his warmth, enthusiasm, curiosity, humor, and steady presence. Sydney is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Cynthia; his son, David and daughter-in-law Connie Brunig; his grandchildren, Juliana and Joe; and his sister Rae. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Israel in San Diego on Sunday, February 24 at 3:00pm. Donations in Sydney's memory can be made to the United Jewish Federation at https://www.jewishinsandiego.org. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary