Sydney L. Franklin October 2, 1929 - February 27, 2020 La Jolla Sydney L. Franklin, age 90, passed away on February 27, 2020, at his home in La Jolla, California. He was born on October 2, 1929, in Green Forest, Arkansas, to William L. Franklin and Bonnie Dunlap Franklin. His mother passed away when he was a small child. Shortly after, Sydney was sent to live with his Aunt and Uncle, Emmabelle and Ertie Watkins, in Rochester, Minnesota. It was in the midst of the Depression, and times were hard, but his aunt and uncle had a successful business, and, being childless, they welcomed Syd with open arms. Eventually, Sydney's father moved to California, found work, and was able to send for his son. His father remarried, and Lorraine Kitchen Franklin became Syd's new mother. Lorraine Franklin went on to teach Physical Education in the San Diego School System for 30 years.Sydney attended Sweetwater High School and then San Diego State, where he played basketball. He was drafted during the Korean War and was sent to Washington state. After boot camp, he was loaded on a ship and was about to depart for Korea when an official walked into the room and asked if anyone could type. Syd raised his hand and was pulled off the ship and spent the entire war behind a desk stateside.After the war, he graduated from State, (now San Diego State University), with a teaching credential and began teaching at La Jolla Elementary. His school principal thought he might be a good match for a certain Geraldine Miller, a teacher at Decatur Elementary, and transferred Syd there. Time passed, and love blossomed, and Syd and Gerry were married in 1964. After they were married, Syd was transferred back to La Jolla Elementary since married couples were not allowed to teach at the same school.Sydney Franklin was a much-beloved 6th grade teacher. He touched many lives and inspired generations of La Jolla students to love learning, especially in the fields of history and art. Sydney retired from teaching in 1991.Over the years, Syd and Gerry traveled extensively, especially enjoying cruises. They cruised to Alaska many times, and on more than one occasion, being the true romantics that they were, asked the Captain of the ship to renew their vows during the cruise.Sydney Franklin is survived by his wife, Gerry Franklin of La Jolla, his sister, Marjory Luxenberg of Redwood City, California, his brother, William C. Franklin, his sister-in-law, Pat Franklin, his niece, Theresa Newsham, and his nephew, Jessie Franklin, all of San Diego. He is also survived by niece Sarah Kilpatrick of New York City and niece Elizabeth Lee of Sydney, Australia.A "Celebration of Sydney Franklin" will be held at 10:30am, Friday, March 20, 2020, at El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, in the Sorrento Valley neighborhood of San Diego. Reception follows. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The San Diego Foundation, Early Childhood Initiative. https://www.sdfoundation.org/
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020