Syliva Eloise Kelsen May 1, 1930 - February 17, 2020 San Diego Sylvia Eloise Kelsen, aged 89, died peacefully on February 17th, 2020. Sylvia was born May 1st, 1930, in National City, California, the daughter of Gladys Lowden and Dwight McMath.Sylvia retired on May 31st, 1997, after 20 years of service in the Subscriber Services department of the Union-Tribune Publishing Company. After retirement, she generously donated her time volunteering. She volunteered for the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP) for La Mesa and Talmadge from 1997 until 2011, the Stephen Ministries First United Methodist Church, the Outreach Thrift Shop, San Diego Hospice, Emergency Wildlife Rehab, the Humane Society and the San Diego Airport.Animals were the highlight and passion of Sylvia's life. She adored her many beloved cats and, throughout the years, fostered various animals in need.Sylvia is survived by her son, Stephen (Lynda) Kelsen; daughter, Cheryl (Ron) Gunderson; grandson, Eric (Klara) Williams, and granddaughter, Amy Williams. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Williams; granddaughter, Jennifer Williams, and the father of her children, Harry Jens Kelsen.A funeral service to honor her will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, 4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA, 92113, on Wednesday, February 26th, at 10 a.m. in the Salli Lynn Chapel.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020