Sylvia Barajas July 19, 1938 - May 22, 2019 Paradise Hills Sylvia Barajas, 80, a native San Diegan, passed away May 22, 2019, with her family by her side.She married her Su-Hi Sweetheart, the late John A Barajas Jr., in 1959 and together they built a nest in Paradise Hills.Sylvia was an avid supporter and volunteer for MADD and served as a deaconess in her church in her active years.She is survived by 2 daughters, Gabriella Harding of San Diego, and Andrea Barajas of Colorado Springs, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sylvia was predeceased by her loving husband in 1996.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019
