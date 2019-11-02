|
Sylvia Diane Silva January 29, 1939 - October 5, 2019 San Diego Our beloved Mother, Sylvia Diane Silva, born on Jan. 29, 1939, passed away peacefully at home on Oct.5, 2019. She is survived by her four sons, Gary, Mike, Rick, and Mathew; she had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Her service will be held at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 1140 Evergreen St., Point Loma, SD, CA 92106 on November 6th at 10:00 AM. Reception to follow at Perish Hall across the street.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019