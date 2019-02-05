Sylvia Evelyn Hunter April 30, 1935 - January 27, 2019 SAN DIEGO Sylvia Evelyn Gruber Anderson Hunter (1935-2019).Sylvia E. Hunter grew wings and rejoined her Heavenly Father from San Diego, California on January 27, 2019. She slipped to the other side peacefully in her sleep from causes incident to age. Born on April 30, 1935, she lived in San Diego for over 50 years, and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the last 43 years, always serving others in that community with enthusiasm and kindness. She was small in stature, but mighty in spirit.As a young girl growing up in Eastern Canada, Sylvia loved summertime adventures at their family's cottages, first at the Severn River, then at Lake Memphremagog. She worked as a drafting supervisor for Bell Telephone. Through mutual friends, she met her future husband Frank Ross Anderson, an International Chess Master and 2X Canadian Champion, at an airfield where he was a glider pilot. Later, they realized that as children they had resided only a few blocks from each other. In 1965, they married, embarking on a two-year honeymoon throughout Europe and North Africa in a VW bus. Then, due to Frank's arthritis, they settled in the warm Mediterranean climate of San Diego. There they gave birth to two daughters, in 1968 and 1971.A year after Frank passed away from cancer in 1980, Sylvia met Harlo Arthur Hunter at an LDS singles conference. Harlo was a widower with three grown daughters, and was well known for his wise and thorough analytical nature, as an aeronautical engineer. In perhaps the quickest decision of his life, he was inspired to ask Sylvia and her daughters for Sylvia's hand in marriage only a week after they met. Two months later, the combined family rejoiced at their wedding. During their happy 35-year union, they loved traveling, connecting with the multitude of cherished family and friends, taking excursions on Harlo's boat, and visiting historical sites. For 14 years, they served together in the San Diego Temple. After Harlo retired in 1993, they enjoyed taking care of her three grandchildren. When Harlo passed away in 2016, Sylvia sold the house in Pacific Beach, "returning to the land of her birth" for a year with her daughter Ava, then moved back to San Diego due to Sylvia's respiratory health.Greatly beloved, she is survived by her two daughters, Carol and Ava; three step-daughters, Heather, Jill, and Cathy; 29 grandchildren, 94 great- grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Her sweet memory will always hold a dear place in our hearts.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 6 at 9am at the LDS chapel at 5151 Fanuel St., San Diego, CA 92109, followed by the graveside service at 11am at El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego, CA 92121. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary