|
|
Sylvia Gladys Buran February 19, 1932 - October 17, 2019 San Diego Sylvia G. Buran, age 87, of San Diego, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 17, 2019. She was born in Florida. Her parents, Joe and Kathleen Gorham, preceded her in death. Because her father was a career Navy man, she had lived on both coasts: in San Pedro, CA, and Norfolk, VA. Sylvia is survived by her husband Russell; sons, Ron and Guy; daughter, Sylvia Diane; and daughter-in-law, Diane. Her children remember Mom's love of animals, and her enjoyment of partaking in board games with her family. She was creative with arts and crafts projects; enjoyed playing pool; and liked her sweet treats. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019