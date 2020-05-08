Sylvia Leita Johnny Brown 1926 - 2020 Fresno, CA Sylvia L. Brown, 94, beloved wife of previously deceased, LCDR Lowell E. Brown USN (2015), passed away March 15, 2020, in Fresno, CA. She was the youngest of three children of Julius Everett Johnson and Sylvia Belle (Taylor) Johnson of Queen City, MO, where young Sylvia grew up. Her father died in 1939, and with her brother in the Marine Corps, Sylvia moved with her mother and sister in 1943 to San Diego, where she got a job as an Electrician Helper, soldering airplane parts for the war effort. When she was off work she really enjoyed the big band dancing scene in the city with all the young military men at the USO!Sylvia met Ensign Lowell E. Brown on a blind date in 1947, and they married three months later. She assumed the role of a navy wife for the next 20 years, living in California, Guam, Rhode Island, Italy, Virginia, and Washington before returning to their home in Lemon Grove, CA, in 1968, with their four children. She loved singing, dancing, music, jokes, traveling, gardening, entertaining, and baseball. As the navigator on many family road trips she was expert at keeping her kids and husband happily fed and on the correct path to the destination! She was very generous, hardworking, a loving mother, a good friend, and always had a smile for others.Sylvia is survived by son, Lowell E. Brown Jr., daughters, Susan Ledak, Laura Clague, and Angela Brown, as well as five grandsons, and five great-grandchildren.She will be interred with her husband of 68 years at Miramar National Cemetery on May 11, 2020.



