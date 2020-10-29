Sylvia Polger

Sylvia 'Siby' Polger

January 23, 1937 - October 27, 2020

San Diego

Sylvia 'Siby' Polger was born on January 23, 1937, in Montreal, Quebec. She passed away peacefully at home in San Diego on October 27, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer. DanDan, as she was known to her four grandchildren, grew up in Montreal. Her parents, Abe and Fay, gave their two daughters a profound sense of kindness, love, and caring. Family and friends were always at the center of her universe. Some of her oldest friends were in touch with her daily until the day she passed. Siby and Abby met as teenagers and were married in Montreal in 1956, where they raised their two children, Marla and Lorne. They had a wonderful life filled with family, friends, and stays in their beautiful country home; notwithstanding her limited skiing skills, she was known to her winter friends as the Red Bomber. Siby and Abby moved to Denver in the late 1970's. She made many friends there, and especially enjoyed their second home in Vail. She moved back to Montreal about a decade later, and then Abby and Siby decided to make San Diego their final home in 2016, joining their son Lorne here. She had an amazing laugh, a true belly laugh that would put a smile on everyone's faces. She was a fierce mahjong player and would often recount her days of bringing home the big pot, usually, about a dollar's worth of coins. She was a worrier. If anyone in the family got sick, she would call endlessly for updates on their condition, usually providing a little bit of her "Jewish Mother Doctor" advice along the way. Sometimes more than a little. She was perhaps one of the world's worst back seat drivers. Thankfully Abby had a nice way of tuning that out. Siby always had a sparkle in her eye, a beautiful smile, and a great sense of style. She was a great storyteller and an even better listener. Kindness, love, generosity, and family were her pillars. She was an incredible supporter and encourager for her kids and grandkids. She told them how proud she was of all of them every day. She was and remained a loyal, devoted, and dedicated wife to her partner in life, Abby.She is survived by her husband Abraham ("Abby"), her daughter Marla (Ken), her son Lorne, her grandchildren Melanie, Lindsey, Olivia, and Myles, her sister Rhoda (Fred) Maisel, and countless friends and family members. She will be missed, but her spirit will live on in the many lives that she touched.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be sent to one of Siby's favorite charities, the Congregation Beth Israel Caring Community. A private ceremony will be held.



