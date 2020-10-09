1/1
Takiko Usui Wright
Takiko Usui Wright
November 3, 1934 - October 4, 2020
OCEANSIDE
Takiko "Kiko" Wright, age 86, passed away on October 4, 2020. Wife of 61 years to Vernell Wright, mother of seven, grandmother of 13, and great-grandmother of six. Takiko was born on November 3, 1934, in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. In 1955, she emigrated from Japan to the US and proudly received her US citizenship in 1962. After accompanying her husband to various US Marine Corps duty stations and adding a few more children, she, as the matriarch of her family of nine, settled in Oceanside, CA, where she resided for the next 54 years. She was a Homemaker, an avid gardener, and enjoyed time at the local casinos. She will be laid to rest at Eternal Hills after private memorial services.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
