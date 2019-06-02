Talivaldis Ozolcelms December 10, 1920 - April 26, 2019 Coronado Talivaldis Ozolcelms of Coronado, better known as Tom Oakes, passed away on April 26th at the age of 98. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irna; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Ozolcelms of Latvia; and daughter, Linda Ozolcelms Oakes of San Diego.He served in the German and Russian armies and was in a POW camp for a short time. He was very active in rough water swimming, hockey, water polo, boxing, karate, skiing, skating, long distance running, ballroom dancing, acrobats, ballet and tennis.He came to the United States as a plumber and later became a physical therapist for many years working at Paradise Valley, La Costa Hot Springs and for Magna Gabor of Palm Springs.He is survived by his dear friends, Bertha Rhinehart, Aldo Ronis and family, and Stewart and Julie, and other friends. Also, a tremendous thanks to Friendship Manor, Kindred Hospice and Casa Del Sol for his care.No services are planned. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary