Tamra Lee Cotner 1961 - 2019 San Diego Tamra Lee Cotner was born May 6, 1961, in San Diego, CA., and passed peacefully Wednesday evening at 11:49 pm surrounded by her husband, Paul L. Moyers, Sr.; sister-in-law, Tammy Jones; son-in-law, Paul Moyers, Jr., and Samantha Moyers, her daughter-in-law, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla California. Tammy worked happily for Becton Dickinson in Mira Mesa, CA for thirty-nine and a half years. She truly loved her job there as a Lead Person in the receiving department. She loved all that she did there, as well as loved all of those she worked with. They equally loved and respected her in return. The outpouring of love and respect from all of her colleagues spoke volumes. Thanks to all of you that came for visits during her stay in the hospital. She fell asleep with a smile on her face after the last guest left the evening she passed away. That brought happiness to our family that was greatly appreciated and needed. Tammy's favorite thing that she looked forward to was her annual trip to Las Vegas every year with numerous friends, too many to list that helped to make that a trip where, "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." Those of you that shared those fantastic times with Tammy, you know who you are! Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bob" E. Cotner; her mother, Kay F. Cotner, and her dearest friend of forty-plus years, Jenny Wescott. Tammy was a wife and mother. Words cannot express all of her other wonderful attributes she so possessed. Tammy loved with all her heart and she was loved equally in the same way with all of those that were a part of her life.Tammy is survived by her loving husband, Paul L. Moyers, Sr.; her son, Daniel F. Moyers; sister, Karen Rasmussen nee Cotner; her brother, Robert "Bobby" Cotner, and many other loving family members. Tammy's Celebration of Life will be held today, Sunday, December 15, at her home, 4993 Arvinels Ave., S.D., CA. 92117 at noon. Lunch will be served. Extra parking will be at Innovation Middle School at 4095 Arvinels Ave in S.D. CA. 92117 which is on the same street and only a two-minute walk to the residence.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019