|
|
Tee (Torao) Yamagata September 20, 1926 - September 24, 2019 San Mateo Tee (Torao) Yamagata passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019. Tee had just celebrated his 93rd birthday. He was diagnosed 2 weeks prior with pancreatic cancer, gratefully he did not suffer long at all. Tee was a longtime Chula Vista resident, along with several of his immediate family, who moved to Chula Vista in the 1940s from Rexburg, Idaho. The family farmed in several areas throughout the South Bay. Tee farmed for many years, and later had his own successful landscaping business, from which he retired from over 25 years ago. He also served in the Army from 1945 to 1947. Tee married Martha Yamamoto in 1951, and had two children, Karen and David. David had passed away tragically in a motorbike accident in 1976. Karen married Richard Batman in 1976, and has one son, Andrew, who was/is the absolute delight of Tee and Martha. Richard passed away in 2007. Tee and Martha moved out of Chula Vista in 2017, to San Mateo to join Karen in her home. Tee is survived by Martha, Karen and Andrew. Also survived by his older brothers, Harold (Pansy) and Jack, younger brother, Fred (Joyce) and younger sister, Lillian Kusaka. And many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Mike and John, and sister, Lucile. There will be no service or memorial for Tee. Please donate to the . And eat a burger and fries in his honor!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019