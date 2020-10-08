Karen, I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. My condolences to you, your Mom, and your son. Your Dad was a wonderful, loving, hard working man. Sending hugs and kisses.
Your childhood friend, Marilyn
Marilyn Valdez Dulich
October 11, 2019
say hi....
s y
October 11, 2019
IB pier
s y
October 11, 2019
Dad - always planting
Karen Batman
October 11, 2019
Dad - Christmas a few years ago
Karen Batman
October 11, 2019
Mom and Dad 60th Anniversary
Karen Batman
October 11, 2019
Rest in peace Tee. I believe you we our next door neighbor on Ceder Ave. many years ago.
Eric Koch, Chula Vista
October 11, 2019
My favorate memories are of Uncle Tee teaching us how to play casino games with dice and cards at Christmas Day celebrations. He, Aunt Martha and my parents frequented the Indian casinos in Riverside County after retirement. Won a little but enjoy playing the one-arm bandits.
Judy Yamagata
October 11, 2019
My deepest sympathy to the Yamagata family for their loss, Tee was a wonderful man.
Al Ohlendorf
October 11, 2019
S Y
October 11, 2019
S Y
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.