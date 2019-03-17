Teodoro P. Teo' Rodriguez June 29, 1925 - March 9, 2019 San Diego Teodoro P. "Teo" Rodriguez, 93, of San Diego, passed away on March 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father; Toribio Rodriguez, mother, Cristina Fernandez; son, Michael Rodriguez, and brothers, Fernando (Rod) Rodriguez, and Henry (Hank) Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife Noreene; his daughter, Marguerite (David) Henley; grandchildren, Cristina and Jack Parsley, and many nieces and nephews.Teo was born in Santa Barbara, CA, on June 29, 1925. He attended Santa Barbara high school. In 1943, just a few months after he turned 18, Teo enlisted in the Army and was stationed in the South Pacific for the duration of World War II. He was awarded several medals of honor and became a Staff Sergeant.After the war, Teo earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Santa Barbara and then went on to earn his Masters of Education at the University of Southern California. Teo taught high school biology for 17 years before becoming a guidance counselor for the San Diego Unified School District. He was adored by his students and his colleagues, many of whom became his lifelong dear friends. Teo was an avid golfer, and he cherished the days on the course with his wife, his friends and his family. He was an authentic, vibrant man of strong moral character. Teo conquered life with optimism, a wonderful sense of humor, and an intense love for his family.Services will be held at St. Therese Parish on Thursday, March 21st. There will be a Viewing at 9:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, and a reception at the St. Therese Social Center immediately following. The Burial Service will commence at 1:00 PM at the El Camino Cemetery. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary