Terence Terry Duke February 12, 1963 - February 12, 2019 SAN DIEGO Terry suddenly passed away at his home on his birthday. He leaves behind his triplet sons, James, Peter and Michael. He also leaves behind his cherished friend, Petrina Figlioli, the mother of his boys. Terry was predeceased by his mother, father and sister.Terry spent almost forty years as a master colorist owning his own salon for many years. He had lifelong clients who became family to him. He was a talented artist with a passion for interior design, music and the arts. He was known for his exquisite cooking skills, including his famed souffl.Terry traveled the world and made many friends along the way. He leaves us far too soon and will be missed by many. Rest in Peace Terence. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019