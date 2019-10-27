Home

Teresa J. Mitchell February 16, 1977 - October 11, 2019 San Diego Terri Mitchell passed suddenly on October 11 at the young age of 42. Terri graduated from Eastlake High in 1995, received her Associate of Science in Computer Networks in 2015 and her Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity in 2016. From a Navy family, she attended schools in both Japan and Hawaii. She loved to shoot pool, was on several leagues and was quite good. Terri had a huge circle of friends who loved her for her sassiness, compassion, and great laugh!Terri was preceded in death by her father, LCDR Gregory "Mitch" Mitchell, whom she adored. Mourning her death are her mother, Joan Mitchell; brothers, Craig and Michael Mitchell; two nephews, Fletcher and Rex; her uncle, Roger Bourdon, and her Godmother, Susan Kuper, along with a huge number of friends. To know Terri was to love her. She will be dearly missed.A celebration of her life will be Friday, November 1, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Sea Biscuit Room from 6 - 10 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
