1/
Teresa Kobal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Auntie' Kobal
July 6, 1929 - September 14, 2020
CHULA VISTA
Teresa Kobal, 91, born in Johnstown, Pa. to Slovenian immigrants from Yugoslavia, Louise and Frank, passed away on 9/14/2020. For the last 7 years she lived with her Great-Niece Kristie Bannister, her husband, Howard and their 3 children, Dakota, Bailey and Aidan. In her last years, Terry was cared for by her loving caregiver, Maria, as well as her niece's family. Although never married, she had many nieces and nephews and was the last of the 10 Kobal children. She will be laid to rest at Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Chula Vista, Ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved