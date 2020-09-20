Teresa Auntie' Kobal

July 6, 1929 - September 14, 2020

CHULA VISTA

Teresa Kobal, 91, born in Johnstown, Pa. to Slovenian immigrants from Yugoslavia, Louise and Frank, passed away on 9/14/2020. For the last 7 years she lived with her Great-Niece Kristie Bannister, her husband, Howard and their 3 children, Dakota, Bailey and Aidan. In her last years, Terry was cared for by her loving caregiver, Maria, as well as her niece's family. Although never married, she had many nieces and nephews and was the last of the 10 Kobal children. She will be laid to rest at Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Chula Vista, Ca.



