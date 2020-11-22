Terri J Bettencourt

April 18, 1943 - September 29, 2020

El Cajon

Terri J. Bettencourt died peacefully on September 29. She was 77 years old. Terri, (nee Wooden), was born in Baltimore, MD, grew up on 40 acres riding horses and mucking out stalls. She graduated from Westminster High School, Class of 1961, and attended Maryland Institute College of Art. She moved to the San Diego area in 1965 and lived in El Cajon, the Bay Park area of Pacific Beach, City Heights, Talmadge, Paradise Hills, and Chula Vista. Most recently Terri moved back to El Cajon where she was close to dear old friends and made cherished new ones. At least once a month I heard her say, "What did I do to deserve a friend like Pat?".During her 48 years of employment she worked in finance, often in management and did some consulting until recently.Terri lived a full life and, in many ways, had everything she wanted. Her first and abiding love was for animals, having taken care of many dogs and many, many cats--several of whom sought her out. She supported The Audubon Society and the San Diego Humane Society. The first draft of this obituary was written by Terri. The sister who filled in the details wants to add that Terri was an original. She was equally adept with both sides of her brainvery creative with right-brain materials like words and paint, and her left-brain spreadsheets are something to behold. She possessed the patience of a saint with animals, but had none at all with drivers who weren't up to the job. She was kind, funny, passionate, political and curious. Her bookshelves had everything from fantasy to rare earth mineral reference books to history. As we go through her belongings it is fair to say Terri was fascinated by the widest range of subjectsnature, other cultures, food, geology, technology, astronomy, architecture, life; a genuine polymath. She is survived by people and creatures who will miss her dearly.



