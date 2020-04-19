|
Terrie Lynn Quick May 15, 1949 - April 6, 2020 San Diego Those who knew Terrie were touched by her outgoing personality, warmth, kindness, and charm. Born in National City, then leaving to reside in various areas of the East County, where she then spent the remainder of her life, with friends and family. Terrie began high school at Hoover High, then transferred to Granite Hills High to finish school and graduate. Shortly thereafter, being single and working, she met James "Jim" Quick, and they married. They went on to have two fine sons, Tyler and Nolen. Then a wonderful daughter-in-law, Katie, came along and gave her three wonderful grandchildren, Makena, Camden, and Beckham. And oh how she loved those grandchildren! She couldn't do enough for them or spend enough time with them. They meant the world to her.Terrie was always active in projects, taking care of her family, and work, and she always stayed busy.Later on in life, and after her husband of 44 years had passed away, she met Doug Mihoky, who, after a couple of years, became her fiance. They travelled to wherever they had the urge to go in their motorhome and see as many National Parks and Natural Wonders as they could. It was a fun time for the both of them.But, not long into their relationship, Terrie was found out to have stage four uterine cancer, which she bravely fought for 3 1/2 years. It was a real tough time, and she wasn't a quitter, but finally, the cancer won out. She was at home with Doug and her family when she passed away with the help of hospice care. Terrie is survived by her fiance, Doug; two sons, Tyler and Nolen; her daughter-in-law, Katie, and three grandchildren, Makena, Camden, and Beckham.Sorry, no group service can be planned at this time.Please, in lieu flowers, make a donation in Terrie's name to the National Cancer Institute.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020