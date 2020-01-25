|
|
Terry Coach One Ear' Love June 20, 1942 - January 15, 2020 San Diego Terry was born in San Diego to Joe and Marie Love on June 20, 1942. He was an incredible athlete, teacher, coach, husband, father, brother and Opa to his four grandsons. He passed quietly in his sleep at home. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Annie; daughters Heather Love and Kellie Whited (Doug); Opa to Seeger, Greer, Jackson and Sean; brother to Dick and Joan; and uncle and friend to countless others. Terry graduated from Point Loma High School in 1960, attended Cal Western University, worked as a Naval Intelligence Agent prior to becoming a teacher in the Cajon Valley School District. He was an avid golfer at Sycuan, enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going on cruises with his wife. Services will be held in La Jolla, CA, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Sunday, January 26th at 2pm. There will be a reception at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Christian Youth Theater in El Cajon, CA, or Camp Stevens in Julian, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020