|
|
Terry Lynn Figueras San Diego Terry Lynn Figueras passed away of natural causes at her home in Scripps Ranch. She was born in Portland, OR, and was a 1967 graduate of Oregon State University and was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority. She married P. Anthony "Tony" Figueras, an architect, in 1968 and moved to San Diego to start her family in 1970. Terry raised her daughters Lynette Figueras-Spievak, Tana Figueras Thomas, and stepson Dominic Figueras. Terry is survived by her three children, ten grandchildren, and half-sister Debbie Shelton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the memory of Terry Figueras to the San Diego Junior Golf Association at www.sdjga.org. April 5, 1945 - March 26, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020