Terry Lynn Kneeshaw

December 22, 1949 - November 22, 2020

Ramona

On the evening of November 22, 2020, Terry Lynn Kneeshaw, amazing wife, mother of three, and Ma to six grandchildren, passed away after a yearlong battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.Terry was born on Thursday, December 22, 1949, in San Diego, CA, to Jean and Bill Harkless. She had a brother named Gary, who she loved dearly. She met George when she was 15 and they became inseparable, they married on August 29, 1970.Terry loved her family with all her heart. She loved to sew, bake, garden, and had a passion for painting. She was truly one of a kind and would brighten your world just walking in the room. She loved anything that sparkled and shined. Terry was incredible and simply the greatest. She worked part-time at an elementary school so she could balance work and raising her three children. Terry was preceded in death by her father, Bill, her mother, Jean, and brother Gary. She is survived by her husband George, her children Gary, Alan, and Kelly, and her grandchildren, Morgan, Garett, Brianna, Sara, Emma, and Carson. Arrangements are being provided by Featheringill Mortuary. Services are pending due to the COVID19 pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store