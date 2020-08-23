Terry Mackiewicz

March 15, 1951 - August 13, 2020

San Diego

We lost our beloved husband, father, grandpa, family member and the best friend one could ever have, unexpectedly, on August 13, 2020.Terry was born on March 15, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois to Luke and Stella Wrobel Mackiewicz. He finished high school and began his career with Commonwealth Edison Electric Company in Chicago before heading West to San Diego in the late 1970s, presumably to work as a Lineman in our fine weather and leave Chicago winters behind. He spent the rest of his career at San Diego Gas & Electric as a Lineman, General Foreman, and instructor at SDG&E's Skills Training Center, retiring in 2013 after a more than 30 year career. Terry took great pride in his work and had many good friends. After retirement he continued to keep in touch and spend time with several of these friends in their "Breakfast Club" group.Football, hockey and Nascar were among Terry's favorite interests, Nascar being his favorite above all others. He and his friend Keith attended every race weekend they could together. They were lifelong friends and Nascar enthusiasts, and it so happened that Keith introduced Terry to the love of his life, Ellie in 1984. Terry and Ellie were married for 32 years and were rarely apart. They traveled to New England every Fall, and spent time with Elizabeth in Maui every summer for many years. Terry's zest for life was contagious and he made a friend of everyone he met. He was always the first to help anyone in need, whether family, friend, or stranger. He stopped at traffic collisions to offer assistance, and helped helicopter rescue first responders administer aid to hikers injured on Cowles Mountain if he happened to be up there. Celebrating holidays with family was always a special time together and Terry was always the life of the party.Terry leaves behind his wife Ellie and their beloved daughter Elizabeth. He was a second father to Ellie's daughter, Mary and her husband, Brian, who blessed us with two very special grandsons, Alex Andrew Aquino and Jake Andrew Aquino. Also loved by Terry are his sister-in-law, Judy, and brother-in-law Jim, both of whom were very close to his heart. He also leaves behind his cousin, Richard Mack.Everyone who knew this manfamily, neighbors, co-workers and friendsloved him for his kindness, fairness, generosity and goodness. Our family is very close and we will miss and love him forever. Due to covid, a private memorial service was held on August 20, 2020.



