Terry hired me in early 1970. He always entered talking and doing something. It was like his hair was on fire every morning. He was hot and cold about everything. He said: "There are two kinds of people in the world: Givers and Takers." In later years, he was very special to talk with. He knew people of all types. He had seen almost everything. Good and bad. Mostly bad. He treasured the few times that clients came back to him in gratitude. As Keith will tell you, there's very little positive feedback in the business. Privileged to have known and worked for Terry Starr. One of a kind.

Larry Lacombe

Coworker