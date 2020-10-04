Thaddeus Kostrubala
September 22, 1930 - September 4, 2020
Santa Fe, NM
Thaddeus Kostrubala, M.D. stormed the gates of heaven on September 4, 2020. He was a physician in the truest expression of the word: a healer and a teacher. He was most well-known as the "Running Psychiatrist" and the author of "The Joy Of Running". During his long career he served as Medical Director, Chief of Psychiatry, and Director of Psychiatric Education at Mercy Hospital, San Diego and Medical Director, Napa State Hospital, Napa, California. Full obituary: Kostrubala.com