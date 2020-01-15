San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oceanside Mortuary - FD- 253
602 South Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
760-722-4264
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Oceanside Mortuary - FD- 253
602 South Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Mission San Luis Rey
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Poorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Jene Poorman


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Jene Poorman Obituary
Thelma Jene Poorman March 21, 1925 - January 7, 2020 Oceanside Thelma Jene (Noye) Poorman, 94, of Oceanside, passed on January 7, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Colyer) Noye. Thelma and her late husband, Charles Henry Poorman Jr., resided in Oceanside since 1962. Thelma retired as a nurse from Tri-City Medical Center and was proud of devoting 50 years to her nursing career. She and her husband were members of Mission San Luis Rey and were active in the Alhambra charitable organization.A talented artist, Thelma won many local awards for her creative art projects and paintings.Thelma is survived by her children, Victoria Mann of Sonoma, CA, Corinne Mann of Eugene, OR, Kelan Poorman of Fallbrook, CA, Jill Martinez of Marietta, CA, Brett Poorman of San Marcos, CA, and Kimberly Bradley of Caldwell, ID. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Poorman, and children Patricia Mispagel, Michael Poorman, and Kent Poorman.Visitation is scheduled on January 20, at 4 pm at Oceanside Mortuary.Funeral services will be held at Mission San Luis Rey, CA, on January 21 at 1:30 pm.Oceansidemortuary.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oceanside Mortuary - FD- 253
Download Now