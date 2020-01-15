|
Thelma Jene Poorman March 21, 1925 - January 7, 2020 Oceanside Thelma Jene (Noye) Poorman, 94, of Oceanside, passed on January 7, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Colyer) Noye. Thelma and her late husband, Charles Henry Poorman Jr., resided in Oceanside since 1962. Thelma retired as a nurse from Tri-City Medical Center and was proud of devoting 50 years to her nursing career. She and her husband were members of Mission San Luis Rey and were active in the Alhambra charitable organization.A talented artist, Thelma won many local awards for her creative art projects and paintings.Thelma is survived by her children, Victoria Mann of Sonoma, CA, Corinne Mann of Eugene, OR, Kelan Poorman of Fallbrook, CA, Jill Martinez of Marietta, CA, Brett Poorman of San Marcos, CA, and Kimberly Bradley of Caldwell, ID. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Poorman, and children Patricia Mispagel, Michael Poorman, and Kent Poorman.Visitation is scheduled on January 20, at 4 pm at Oceanside Mortuary.Funeral services will be held at Mission San Luis Rey, CA, on January 21 at 1:30 pm.Oceansidemortuary.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020