Thelma June Montag

June 20, 1924 - October 15, 2020

Encinitas

Thelma Montag passed away in Encinitas, California on October 15, 2020 at the age of 96. Thelma was the beloved wife of the late Dave Montag and happily married for 68 years. Thelma and Dave raised three children in Milwaukee, before retiring in San Diego in 1977. Thelma Montag is survived by her three children: Terri Rice Wilmette, IL; Jeff Montag Carlsbad, CA; Heidi Welsh San Elijo Hills, CA. Thelma was a loving grandmother to Marissa Glick Long Island, NY, Michael Rice Chicago, IL, Megan Knutsen Carlsbad, CA, Molly Abner Carlsbad, CA, Kevin Montag Berlin, Germany; And a loving GeGe to eight wonderful great grandchildren.Family and friends knew how much she enjoyed traveling, gardening, knitting, mahjong, bridge, desserts, and above all her family. Thelma was an enthusiastic supporter of San Diego Botanic Gardens for over 35 years and their longest serving docent. She also volunteered for the Carlsbad Flower Fields, the Crew Classic, and other organizations. She and Dave were recognized by the city of Encinitas as Volunteers of the Year in 2003. Everyone who knew Thelma will remember her zest for life, positive attitude, and joy from living each day to the fullest. Pending Services for Thelma's family will be at Miramar National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the San Diego Botanic Gardens at a future date.



