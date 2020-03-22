|
|
Thelma Kirsti Tomi' Koda November 16, 1926 - March 1, 2020 Poway, CA Thelma was born in Memphis, TN, and grew up in Youngstown, OH. After graduation from high school she was recruited for work at the FBI in Washington, D.C. She married Harrison Frasier (deceased) and had 2 children, James (deceased) and Kirsti. After her divorce in 1958, Thelma went on to complete her teaching degree, and was hired as a teacher at Beaumont Elementary in Vista, CA, where she continued to teach for 30 years. She received her masters degree from US International University and mentored teachers and students throughout her career. She was an exceptional teacher and made a difference to many of her students. Thelma remarried in 1978 to John Koda (deceased), and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 36 years. Thelma is survived by one son, Dennis Koda, and two daughters, Kirsti Krause and Joy Koda, a daughter-in-law, Jackie Koda, and a son-in-law, Jonathan Rosen. Also surviving are six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services have been postponed until a later time.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020