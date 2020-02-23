Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Blattler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore J. Blattler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore J. Blattler Obituary
Theodore J. Ted' Blattler June 4, 1929 - February 17, 2020 San Diego Theodore Ted' J. Blattler, 90, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1929, to the late Theodore and Ethel (Keechler) Blattler in San Diego, California. Ted attended San Diego High School, where he competed on the football and baseball teams before serving his country in the National Guard.For over 30 years, he worked as a bread company executive at Fornaca Family/Holsum Bakery in San Diego. He also coached youth baseball in Little, Pony and Colt Leagues. After living in San Diego County through the 1990s, he moved to Durango, Colorado, and then Noblesville, Indiana, since 2004.A loving husband and father, Ted is survived by his wife, Rusti; sister, Evelyn (Ammann); sons, Thomas (Jennifer) and Timothy (Maggie) Blattler; and daughter, Barbara (Michael) Howley; stepson, Paul (Lisa) Pacior, seven grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosanna Tanna', and brother, Albert.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -