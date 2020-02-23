|
Theodore J. Ted' Blattler June 4, 1929 - February 17, 2020 San Diego Theodore Ted' J. Blattler, 90, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1929, to the late Theodore and Ethel (Keechler) Blattler in San Diego, California. Ted attended San Diego High School, where he competed on the football and baseball teams before serving his country in the National Guard.For over 30 years, he worked as a bread company executive at Fornaca Family/Holsum Bakery in San Diego. He also coached youth baseball in Little, Pony and Colt Leagues. After living in San Diego County through the 1990s, he moved to Durango, Colorado, and then Noblesville, Indiana, since 2004.A loving husband and father, Ted is survived by his wife, Rusti; sister, Evelyn (Ammann); sons, Thomas (Jennifer) and Timothy (Maggie) Blattler; and daughter, Barbara (Michael) Howley; stepson, Paul (Lisa) Pacior, seven grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosanna Tanna', and brother, Albert.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020