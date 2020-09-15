1/1
Theodore James Platis
Theodore James Ted' Platis
April 11, 1955 - September 1, 2020
Oceanside
Cherished Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend, Ted Platis passed away on September 1, 2020. Born in Astoria on April 11, 1955, Ted was one of three boys to Nicholas and the late Helen (Fatseas) Platis. Ted leaves behind his loving father Nicholas Platis and siblings Mike and Mary (Papoulias) Platis, Christopher and Mary (Paltadakis) Platis. He also leaves behind his adoring nieces and nephews who he helped raise, Stephanie Platis, Christina Platis, Nicholas T. Platis, Evan Platis, Rachelle Platis, Rebecca Platis and Allena Platis.Ted's earliest years were spent in Astoria, NY, surrounded by his big Greek family: doting grandparents and parents, nurturing aunts and uncles, and mischievous brothers and cousins. When Ted was 4, the Platis and Karounos families caravanned cross-country to settle in Cardiff, where he grew up and grew old.From a young age, Ted had a natural talent for entertaining his big Greek family and attracting countless friends. His charm, humor and most of all, his music was contagious. He used those talents to run a thriving Greek food business for more than 47 years. Thanks to his big heart and generous soul, Ted gave us much more than he would ever gain. If you lent him your ear, he'd teach you a tune; if you gave him a hug, he'd feed you free food; if you offered a helping hand, he'd be there when you needed one too. Having never had children, his legacy will live on through the songs we sing, the chords we play, the pranks we pull, the laughter we spread and the love we give our family and friends. The Trisagion (Viewing) will be private. Funeral services will be at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church at 3459 Manchester Ave, Cardiff on Wednesday, September 16.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church Choir at www.stspyridon.org or (619) 297-4165.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
