|
|
Theodore Kilman September 22, 1932 - July 31, 2019 Escondido, CA A loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and supporter to many, Theodore Kilman, passed away peacefully with family on July 31, 2019. A firm believer that everyone should have access to higher education, the arts, and opportunities for lifelong learning, Ted Kilman dedicated himself to the community college system, public arts commissions, and a travel enterprise which he developed to share his love of learning. Ted was born in 1932, in Newark, New Jersey, to immigrant parents, the oldest of three children. In 1945, his family moved to California. After graduating from high school, Ted attended Glendale College. It was there that he met his future wife, Beverly. They would later marry in 1955, and together raise two children. Ted went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts and Master's degree at California State University at Los Angeles and later his Doctorate degree from Claremont Graduate School. Shortly after he was married, he accepted a teaching position at Mark Keppel High School, in Alhambra, California, where he taught English and Journalism, and advised students on their school's newspaper, yearbook, and poetry journal. In 1962, Ted accepted a position in the English and Journalism Departments at Palomar College in San Marcos, California. He would stay at Palomar for more than 50 years, moving from Instructor to Assistant Dean of Instruction, Continuing Education and Community Services, and eventually to Assistant Superintendent and Vice-President of Instruction. A colleague described Ted as "a talented and articulate leader, who had sophistication and flair, and yet also a caring nature and down-to-earth attitude toward everyone he worked with." At Palomar College, Ted had a deep and lasting impact. He was a driving force in establishing a comprehensive multicultural curriculum and bilingual program, played a pivotal role in the creation of the child development program, expanded the breadth of the College's public lecture series and cultural programs, and later was instrumental in initiating Palomar's innovative educational TV program. During his last several years at Palomar College, Ted returned to teaching, serving as an Art History Instructor and teaching an array of classes, including his popular Art 100 TV course. Ted was a strong advocate for the arts, both as an artist and a supporter. His own artwork appeared in juried shows, he co-edited, "The Now Voices," a textbook of contemporary poetry, and he served his community as a member of the San Diego County Public Arts Advisory Council and later the Escondido Public Art Commission, where he spearheaded the City of Escondido's acquisition of the world-renowned sculpture garden, "Queen Califia's Magical Circle," by artist Niki de Saint Phalle. In the mid-1980s, Ted co-founded Adventures in Learning, an art and music tour company which presented small groups with unique cultural experiences around the world. One of these groups, the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus, was provided unique and distinctive concert venues abroad, including venues in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan. They were the first western choral group invited to this kingdom. Family was Ted's greatest joy. He valued family trips abroad, visits to museums, theater, and music venues of all kinds, and extended family gatherings. Ted will be remembered for his compassion and acceptance of others, and for his laughter and wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children Jennifer, and her husband Marty, and Matthew, and his wife, Angela; grandchildren, Penelope, Mantis, Alexander, and Maxwell; and brothers Robert and Dennis. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at the California Center for the Arts, in Escondido, on Sunday, September 22, at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Theodore Kilman Endowed Scholarship Fund," at the Palomar College Foundation,1140 West Mission Road, San Marcos, CA 92069, or online at https://www2.palomar.edu/pages/foundation/online-donations/
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019