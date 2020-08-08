I assisted Ted Kilman in his Art 100 classes for many years and also appeared in one episode of his TV class. He was such an interesting and easy person to talk to. I also traveled with a couple of his travel tours. I will miss him.
Karen Warner
Friend
August 31, 2019
I attended Palomar from 65-67 and will always remember Mr Kilman as a brilliant, kind and inspiring professor. May he rest In Peace. Patricia McArdle
Patricia McARdle
August 11, 2019
I hold very fond memories of Mr. Kilman and his warm personality. I remember that he was always so cheerful. It was a treat to visit him and his family when I was a kid.
What an incredible legacy he leaves to his family and his community!
Karen Nicolaysen McDowell
