Theodore William Ted' Graham September 17, 1939 - October 3, 2019 Temecula Theodore "Ted" William Graham, age 80, died on October 3, 2019 at Temecula Hospital in Temecula, California, due to complications from diabetes. He was born in Riverside, CA on September 17, 1939 to Carroll Knight Graham and Carol Adeline Chandler Graham. He was predeceased by both of his parents as well as his brothers, William Edward Graham and Robert Chandler Graham.Raised in Banning, California, Ted attended Redlands University before transferring to Stanford University for his junior year. He then entered Stanford Law School, from which he graduated with his JD degree in 1963.Moving to San Diego, Ted joined the law firm of Luce, Forward, Hamilton and Scripps, where he was an Associate Attorney and then a Partner, serving as Chair of the Commercial Practice Group. While at Luce Forward, Ted served on a mayoral task force reviewing and recommending improvements in the financial management of the City of San Diego. He was praised for his service by the Mayor and the task force chairman, retired VAdm. Ray Peet. He subsequently joined the law firms of Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, Brobeck Phleger & Harrison, and Paul Hastings.Ted was an avid bird hunter and fly fisherman, spending many hours fishing the Big Horn River in Montana and hiking in the Bitterroots.Ted is survived by his two sons, Todd Chandler Graham of Mammoth, CA and Philip Edlund Graham of Encinitas, CA, as well as his grandson, Thomas Philip Graham, of Temecula.A Service to celebrate Ted's life will be private. He asked that his ashes be scattered over the Big Horn River in Montana. Donations in Ted's memory should be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019