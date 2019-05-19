Theresa Cutri February 1, 1933 - May 13, 2019 SAN DIEGO It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Theresa Cutri. Theresa passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 86. Theresa was born on February 1, 1933 in San Diego to Antonio and Dillia Castagnola. She was the oldest of their three children. She attended Washingon Elementary School, Roosevelt Jr. High, San Diego High School and Kelsey Jenny College. She married and had two children, Cosimo and Diana. Theresa was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and aunt. She was a great host who enjoyed cooking, decorating and having family and friends over. Theresa was very involved in her church, Our Lady of the Rosary. She spent many decades volunteering her time for various fund raisers like the annual Spaghetti Dinner, Fish Fry and Bingo Party. Over the years she was involved in many of the church clubs and was the past president of the Rosary Guild, past president of the ICF Branch 230, member of the Societa del Santo Rosario, Altar Society and church choir.? Theresa is survived by her son, Cosimo Cutri III, daughter, Diana (Benjamin) Fieck, grandchildren Cosimo Cutri IV, Matthew and Sarah Fieck, her sister Mary Lou Terramagra, brother Peter (Esther) Castagnola and her nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Church. A viewing will be held from 5- 9 p.m. on Monday, May 20 at Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary, 3655 5th Ave., San Diego, CA 92103. Rosary and funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, State & Date Streets, with a reception immediately following in the church hall. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019