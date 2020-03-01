|
|
Theresa Trowbridge Teri' Wright Walters July 29, 1943 - January 18, 2020 Altadena Theresa Teri' Trowbridge Wright Walters, 76, passed into the arms of her Lord January 18, 2020, after a brave fight against cancer.Teri was raised in Pasadena, California, where she graduated from John Muir High School then matriculated to American University in Washington, D.C., finishing her degree in business at Cal Western University in San Diego. She pursued a career in risk management with AT&T then moved to Atascadero to share in the life of her beloved niece Tessa. She married her husband, Robert H. Walters, in 2010 and enjoyed an early retirement pursuing hobbies like sewing and gardening and loving on all her friends and family near and far. She loved to serve, whether delivering meals on wheels, care packages for service members, help the homeless at E.C.H.O., or the many other causes near and dear to her heart. If you knew her, she blessed you with her wonderful baking, calls, and cards on your birthday, and any gifts of service she could provide.She is survived by her husband, Robert; siblings, Donna (Bob) Hummer, Kasie (Antonio) Varia, and Charles (Glee) Trowbridge; nieces and nephews, Jeff, Derek, Todd, John, Erin, Tessa, Chas, Lindsey, and Cameron; stepson, Rob (Amy) Walters, and granddaughter, Alexis. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Beatrice Trowbridge; brother, John Trowbridge, and grandson, Christopher.A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, March 14, at the United Methodist Church of Atascadero. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020