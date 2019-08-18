|
Therese Anne Plamondon July 28, 1933 - August 6, 2019 Vista Therese Plamondon, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 6, 2019. One of eleven children, 8 boys and 3 girls, she was born in Verner, Ontario, Canada, on July 28, 1933 to the late Henri Trudel and Marie Miville. She moved to Vista in 1961 with her husband Gabriel Plamondon and her two daughters, Lynn and Sylvie. Their first venture was Vista Firestone car repair and body shop. Later she owned "The Jeweler" in Vista for many years, the second love of her life. She is survived by her husband Gabriel, her daughters Lynn Noella and her husband Peter Seidel, her daughter Sylvie Snyder and her husband Philip Cohen; granddaughter Nicolette Manescalchi, her husband Nick Schrader, great-grandson Llewyn and grandson Bearnardo Manescalchi. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Vista Optimist Club, 600 Optimist Way, Vista, CA 92085. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on September 15, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Vista Optimist Club, 600 Optimist Way, Vista, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019