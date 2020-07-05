Therese Chase May 25, 1950 - June 25, 2020 Bonita A free spirit in her youth, Terri Chase rode horses along the border as a child, graduated high school at age 16, spent her college years studying in Madrid and Mexico City among other places, and was the voice of radio in Ciudad Juarez.With a 5-year-old and a toddler in tow, Terri attended law school at the University of San Diego. She was admitted to the California bar and, after a stint at San Diego Superior Court, became a research attorney at the California Court of Appeal, Fourth District, Division One. Working in writs, affectionately (and sometimes not so affectionately) referred to as "the emergency room of the appellate court," Terri spent her legal career handling petitions for extraordinary relief from filing through opinion and disposition. In her spare time between her challenging work at court and at home raising two sons as a single mom, she served as pro tem judge in small claims court.On retirement from the Court of Appeal, Terri traveled to South America, Alaska, and beyond. But most of the time, you could find her with her trusty bulldog sidekick, spending her days at the barn spoiling her horses and her beloved mini-donkey Maybellene.A month after she turned 70, Terri died unexpectedly in her sleep, leaving behind son Alex Carrillo and his wife Julie, son Christian Carrillo and his wife Heather, grandchildren Audrey, Maggie and Otto, and a host of adoring and heartbroken friends. Terri was one of a kind. To paraphrase A.A. Milne, how lucky were we to have known someone who makes saying goodbye so hard.



