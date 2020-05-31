Therese Doucet September 13, 1928 - May 22, 2020 Oceanside Therese (Charron) Doucet, 91, passed away on May 22nd at ActivCare Bressi Ranch, Carlsbad. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Armand Doucet. Born in New Bedford, MA, the daughter of Oscar and Laurette (Saindon) Charron, she lived in New Bedford until she married in 1951 and moved to Southern California. She was employed as a clerk for the North San Diego County court system until her retirement in 1983. Therese was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Altar Society at St. Mary, Star of the Sea church in Oceanside. She was also a member and an officer of Young Ladies Institute (YLI) of St. Mary parish. She loved to sew, knit, and travel the world with her husband. She is survived by her family including her children, two sons, Philip and Arthur Doucet and two daughters, Janet (Doucet) Nuttall and Anita (Doucet) Butz, as well as nine grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at ActivCare Bressi Ranch and her Advantage hospice nurses for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Therese's memory to the Altar Society for St. Mary Star of the Sea church at www.stmarystars.org. For condolences, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 31, 2020.