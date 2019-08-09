|
Theron LeRoy "Jack" Jackson, of San Diego, CA passed away on May 7, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Christopherson-Jackson, his son, Jeffrey A. (Becky) Jackson of White Bear Lake, MN, his sister, Lila Deane (Jerry) Miller of Northfield, OH, his step-children, Mark (Melinda) Christopherson, Matt (Roni) Christopherson, Megan (Andy) Guyer, Martha (Larry) Clark, and Mike (Cherrie) Christopherson, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank L and Vernice E (Barnes) Jackson, and his brother Paul B. Jackson.
Theron was born in Maumee, OH on November 12, 1933. Growing up in small town Ohio, he dreamed of seeing the world and traveling to all 48 states. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served overseas as an aerial photographer during the Korean War. His career took him to 49 states and most of Canada. At age 68 he married Lynn and started the adventure all over again. They traveled together to all 50 states and several foreign countries.
Known professionally as Jack Jackson, Theron was a nationally popular square dance caller and occasional folk singer. He contributed to the evolution of modern square dancing and recorded a record album ""The Singing Side of Jack Jackson"". He went on to become a radio personality in Orlando, FL, then later did advertising, fundraising and public relations work there and in Cambridge, MA.
Theron was a Mensa Lifetime member, a fourth degree Knight of Columbus, and a member of the American Legion. He served for several years as a member of the Cambridge Council on Aging. He enjoyed performing with local community theater in Orlando and the Folk Song Society of Greater Boston.
A memorial service will be held on Monday August 12, 2019, at Saint Brigid Parish, 4735 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109. Mass will begin at 11am, with a lunch and celebration of life to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Nature Conservancy.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019