San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Seitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Allen Seitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Allen Seitz Obituary
Thomas Allen Tom' Seitz March 4, 1953 - October 16, 2019 San Diego Tom Seitz, 66, passed away peacefully on October 16. A native of Tucson, AZ, he joined the Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout before graduating from Palo Verde High in 1971. Early on he enjoyed mentoring others in building successful life skills, as a result he won a scholarship and applied to the University of AZ, graduating in 1976 with both a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences. A desire to travel lead him to his career with TWA in 1977. Settling in San Diego in 1982 where he furthered his career, becoming a successful real estate broker, culminating with his present position with Corinthian Title Ins. He is survived by his mother Joyce; brothers Edward and John; nephews Russell Lee and Jason; niece Rachel; and cousin Joanne Seitz. He was preceded in death by his father Russell and brother Larry. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Show Low Lions Club, P.O. Box 1621, Show Low, AZ 85902.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
Download Now