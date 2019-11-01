|
Thomas Allen Tom' Seitz March 4, 1953 - October 16, 2019 San Diego Tom Seitz, 66, passed away peacefully on October 16. A native of Tucson, AZ, he joined the Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout before graduating from Palo Verde High in 1971. Early on he enjoyed mentoring others in building successful life skills, as a result he won a scholarship and applied to the University of AZ, graduating in 1976 with both a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences. A desire to travel lead him to his career with TWA in 1977. Settling in San Diego in 1982 where he furthered his career, becoming a successful real estate broker, culminating with his present position with Corinthian Title Ins. He is survived by his mother Joyce; brothers Edward and John; nephews Russell Lee and Jason; niece Rachel; and cousin Joanne Seitz. He was preceded in death by his father Russell and brother Larry. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Show Low Lions Club, P.O. Box 1621, Show Low, AZ 85902.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019