Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas Arthur Tom' Chee August 22, 1928 - April 27, 2019 SAN DIEGO Tom Chee, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away April 27 after a very short battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Eileen, children Michael (Rhonda), Cathy (Jarrett), and Rosemary; five grandchildren, Tod (Meghann), Corey, Christopher, Andrew, and Amy; and his two beloved great-grandchildren, Oliver and Vivien. Tom was born in Liverpool, England on August 22, 1928, the oldest of five children. He and Eileen moved the family to Ontario, Canada in 1957. They later moved to Edmonton, Alberta, experiencing one frigid winter there before happily moving to San Diego where Tom remained the rest of his life, often commenting it was "just another day in paradise." Tom was an accomplished optician, beginning his optical career when he left school at 14 and took a job in an optical lab where he saw a sign in the window that said "Boy Wanted." He became a Master optician in 1973 and was known throughout the US for his optical expertise, teaching courses across the country. He opened Chee Optical in Hillcrest and ran the business together with Eileen and daughter Rosemary until he retired at the age of 70. Tom loved traveling and camping. The family created many memories camping together across Canada and the US. Even after the kids were grown, Tom and Eileen continued their camping adventures, traveling in their fifth wheel until Tom was 80 and no longer wanted to take on the long drives. Tom was a gifted woodworker, rose gardener, and voracious reader. An avid football (soccer) fan, Tom brought his love of the sport to the US, teaching boys the game at a local Boys Club. He was a founding member of the first youth soccer league and he was a referee for youth soccer for many years. Tom was always proud of the life he and Eileen built in the US and of his Liverpool roots. The Liverpool Football Club (LFC) was a source of pride and joy to him and he shared his passion with anyone who would listen (and maybe some who didn't really care to!) He could recite more information about the team, the coaches, and the players than just about anyone this side of the Atlantic. He passed his love of the game to his family and, much to his delight, his great grandson Oliver could sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" (the LFC theme song) by the time he was three. Tom's was a life well-lived and he was a man well-loved. We will miss him more than can be expressed. We're grateful for his hard work and dedication to family, which created opportunities for all of us to build the lives we have today. May he rest in peace now and watch over us as we continue the family journey. There will be a Celebration of Life at the family home on May 19, from 1 to 4 pm. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019