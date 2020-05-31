Thomas B. Hunt January 2, 1922 - May 21, 2020 Point Loma Tom, age 98, died at home with his children by his side.Born in Montreal, Canada, Tom was a Royal Canadian Air-Force Veteran of WWII. He lived in Point Loma for the past 75 years. He was a retired banking executive over 40 years with Bank of America and Home Fed Bank.Tom was very active in numerous sports, a former Canadian hockey player and later coached youth hockey in San Diego. He was an avid golfer and racketball player prior to losing his vision in the early 90's. He enjoyed jazz and big band music and played his piano daily. He and his wife traveled extensively all over the world.He was preceded in death just last month by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth. Tom is survived by his three children, Tom Jr., Pamela and Janet, five grandchildren, and two great granddaughters. He is also survived by his brother Stuart. We all benefited from the entire family being local and spent every and all holidays together, in true Hunt tradition.Private services due to COVID-19 will be held Friday, June 5, at El Camino Memorial Park. A joint Celebration of Life for both Ruth and Tom will be held at a later date. Donations may be lovingly made to the San Diego Humane Society.Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a good friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. His life may best be characterized by Frank Sinatra..."My Way", he always did it his way.



