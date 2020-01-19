|
|
Thomas Bell Grady July 31, 1935 - January 8, 2020 Point Loma Thomas Bell Grady, California native and longtime resident of Point Loma, died unexpectedly on January 8, 2020, from complications of pneumonia. His family remembers Tom as a perfect gentleman, kind and loving with a quick smile and a witty commentary on every day life. He was a supportive friend, loving father and grandfather, and an adoring husband to his wife, Jerri. Tom was born in Oakland, California on July 31, 1935, to parents, Henry William Grady and Helen Katherine (Bell) Grady. He shared an idyllic childhood with his younger brother, Peter McRae Grady, in Diablo, California and Boston, Massachusetts. One of Tom's favorite memories was their family time at Rockbound Lake a twenty-mile trail ride on horseback to a two-week nature experience. That same sense of adventure was a fundamental theme in Tom's life. Tom graduated from San Ramon Valley Union High School in Danville, California in 1953 and chose to follow in the footsteps of both his mother and his father in selecting the University of California at Berkeley. Like his father, Tom was a member of ATO fraternity in addition to participating in Navy ROTC. Based on his height and build, Tom was aggressively recruited during freshman registration for the Cal Crew team, a sport Tom enjoyed throughout his college experience. One week after graduating from UCBerkeley with a degree in mechanical engineering, Tom joined the Navy as an Ensign on the USS Elkhorn, in charge of maintenance. The ship made several transits from the west coast to Hawaii before being homeported at the base on Pearl Harbor. Tom's developing negotiating talents were apparent when he convinced the Captain to allow Tom to transport his 1947 Plymouth in the cargo compartment of the ship, to the base at Pearl Harbor. With his car, along with his golf clubs and surf board, Tom fell in love with the Hawaiian lifestyle. After a wonderful year in Hawaii, Navy orders directed Tom to the base in San Diego, California. In keeping with his love for beach living, Tom rented an apartment in Mission Beach with another naval officer. As luck would have it, his next-door neighbor was a young lady named Jerri Johnson who had just landed in San Diego for her first teaching position. It was a love story from the very beginning. They married on June 18, 1960, a marriage that lasted nearly 60 years. While in the Navy, Tom decided to pursue an advanced degree after his Navy commitment was completed. He submitted one application, and that was to the Harvard Business School. In June of 1960, Tom and Jerri drove across the country to Boston, Massachusetts where they lived for two years during Tom's master's studies. After graduation, Tom returned to his roots in California. His resum. of academic excellence and military service postured Tom for many job opportunities. Tom had developed a keen interest in marketing during his studies at Harvard and he found an employment match in Cubic Corporation in San Diego, California. Tom started on the defense side of the business calling on government customers. However, once Cubic purchased Western Data Products, Tom's customer base was global. Tom was offered an enviable job assignment in London, England to oversee Cubic's interest in the developing market of ticket turnstiles for transit systems. Tom, Jerri, and the four children lived in England for over three years. Tom always had a passion for travel; and living in England made exciting excursions easily accessible. Tom and his family took advantage of every opportunity to experience the cultures of the world. In fact, over Tom's lifetime, he traveled to well over 100 countries. He traveled by camel in Egypt, sat atop an ostrich in South Africa, and rode an elephant in Thailand. However, while Tom loved the incredible diversity of the world, he was happiest on the island of Maui in Hawaii. After his retirement in 1999, Tom and his entire extended family spent treasured time together on Maui each year during the month of February. Tom is survived by his brother, Peter Grady; his wife, Jerri Grady; four children, Anne Bird, Steve Grady, Susan Squires, and Michael Grady; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Tom Bird, Elyse and Owen Squires, MaKayla Grady, Cameron and Avery Grady. Private services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020