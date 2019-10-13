|
Thomas C. Royden Del Mar Thomas C. Royden, aged 81, was killed in a car accident on Sunday, October 6th. Educated at Oxford and the son of Sir John Royden, Thomas' life took an unconventional path. Under the auspices of the United Nations, he worked in Kitete in Tanzania and helped poor farmers in Ecuador and Bolivia. Through a combination of charm and daring, he traveled across Russia on the trans-Siberian railroad during the Cold War. He was at home with the world, whether with seven-foot-tall Dinkan dockworkers loading freight on the Nile, nudist colonies in the 1970s, or Texas oil heiresses in their natural habitat. In his later years, Thomas returned to the joys of the childhood he spent in Chile: farming, avocados, and storytelling. He settled in southern California and won the heart of Kozy Amemiya, a remarkable woman whose restless spirit matched his own. Living in Del Mar, Thomas served as the elder statesmen of avocado farmers and spent many happy years surrounded by friends, pets, and monarch butterflies. In addition to his wife, Kozy, he leaves behind a beloved family in England; including his sisters, Jane Loder and Anne Kaye; his sister-in-law, Dido Royden; and his nephews, Richard and John Royden. His American family includes the Gerkens as well as Lynn, Alexa, and Thomas Royden. He also leaves behind a large circle of friends, whom he always treated as his family-writ-large.All will miss his optimism, his generosity of spirit, and his stories. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the California Avocado Society or the San Diego Humane Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019