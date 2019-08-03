|
Thomas Craig Tom' Higley January 1953 - July 2019 POWAY In the early hours of Thursday, July 18th, Thomas Craig Higley suffered cardiac arrest in his bed while asleep. He passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Despite being active, healthy, and an avid gym-goer, his heart had been weakened as a result of sleep apnea.Tom was born January 6, 1953 in Elko, Nevada. He was a very devoted and loving son, husband, father, and brother. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Robert Merlin Higley. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Supp Higley, his wife, Tina Cavender Higley, his daughter, Alex Higley Konold (Tyson), his son, Scott Thomas Higley, his sisters, Delynn Higley Jones (Duane), Robyn Higley Gibson, an extensive family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his grand-dog, Dexter.Upon graduation from Elko High School in 1971, Tom worked several years for the Nevada State Highway Department before attending Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. He spent his summers as a firefighter working for the Nevada Division of Forestry. It was during this time that Tom met the love of his life, Tina, and they were married on September 11, 1976.Tom received his Bachelor's degree in engineering in 1979 and started his career with Sperry Univac in Salt Lake City. Tom always loved Southern California and while he and Tina were vacationing in San Diego he decided to apply for a test engineering position with Spectragraphics Corp. Six weeks later, on July 4, (his favorite holiday) in 1984 he and Tina arrived ready to start their new adventure, and family, together.Tom went on to contribute his considerable experience and talents to companies such as Qualcomm, Kyocera, and most recently Northrop Grumman, where he retired as Senior Manufacturing Engineer in January of 2019. He was just beginning to settle in, enjoying his recent retirement by starting many projects that had been in the works for years. He was most excited about beginning to organize his extensive collection of tools and remodel his "shop".Tom had an ever-ready smile which made everyone feel at ease in his presence immediately. His giggles were infectious to those around him. A man of few words, he spent his time with his loved ones just enjoying and soaking in the love of his family. Tom, a man of true integrity, always giving to those in need without broadcasting, be it of his time, resources, or love. He listened with a kind and non-judgmental ear. His simple tastes of well-worn cargo shorts and t-shirts, Birkenstocks that were sometimes worn with socks during cold weather, and his favorite Sunbrella hat with the sun flap in the back occasionally made him the target of good-natured teasing from family but he knew what he liked and would laugh with us, never fazed. He was always moving - tinkering with his wood chipper, fashioning a potter's wheel out of a children's tricycle for Tina's preschool kids, landscaping, gardening, welding, and just figuring out how "stuff" worked.His family has learned, and will continue to learn, so much from Tom. They are holding close cherished memories of him, and those memories bring as many smiles as they do tears amidst the grief of his physical absence. He was a selfless, giving man whose passing has left a hole that only he can fill. His ability to love, sacrifice, provide, support and remain humble will forever be lessons to all he knew.Tom was not interested in any traditional type of service, however the family will be holding a private celebration of his life in the not too distant future. Contributions in memory of Tom can be made to "Habitat for Humanity", a non-profit organization whose mission he greatly admired. Education about Sleep Apnea and the importance of early diagnosis can save others. A link has been added for more information and donations can be made to further the research of this under-diagnosed condition. https://www.sandiegohabitat.org/Support-Us/Make-a-Donationhttps://www.sleepapnea.org/about/research/
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019